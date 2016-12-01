Erasure album reviews: One relevant reissue, anyway

Album:

Tomorrow’s World/Snow Globe Artist:

Erasure Label:

Mute Genre:

Pop

Thirty years after they formed Erasure, Vince Clark and Andy Bell remain as much a going concern as ever, and these reissues form part of a major programme culminating in next week’s release of anthology boxset From Moscow to Mars (12 CDs, one DVD, photobook, audio documentary, etc).

Released in 2011, Tomorrow’s World continued the duo’s fail-safe method of matching hi-NRG tunes and Europop with fist-bumping electro-pop. As the decades have passed, you could be forgiven for thinking that you’ve heard it all before, and maybe you have – yet the quality of the tunes rarely flags.

Snow Globe, meanwhile, is the duo’s erratic 2013 Christmas album, with themed originals (Blood on the Snow) cosying up to the likes of Gaudete, Silent Night, White Christmas and Silver Bells. erasureinfo.com