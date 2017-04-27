Dominic Miller – Silent Light album review: One for guitarists

Album:

Silent Light Artist:

Dominic Miller Label:

ECM Genre:

Jazz

Guitarist Dominic Miller modestly notes in the essay that accompanies his ECM debut that “nothing I do is original”, but his sage comment may strike just a little close to home.

Miller is a sideman par excellence, particularly associated with Sting, with whom he has collaborated for over two decades (and who provides a generous laudation here), and those familiar with his work in that context will recognise the artisanal cleanliness and precision of Miller’s playing on this solo acoustic set of his own compositions (plus one Sting cover, Fields of Gold).

But at times, Silent Light is so slight, it sounds like an accompaniment without a lead, and it can be hard to locate Miller’s own voice. Still, that kind of restraint is rare and not without its charms. One for other guitarists.

