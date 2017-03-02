Deep Throat Choir - Be OK album review: Loud ladies of the chorus

Album:

Be OK Artist:

DEEP THROAT CHOIR Label:

Bella Union Genre:

Rock

It’s amazing what you can do with a bunch of voices and drums. When Luisa Gerstein of Landshapes and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs put together this all-female singing collective in 2013, she was keen to see what a basic template of raw female voices getting giddy with melodies and harmonies would produce.

What you’ll find on Be OK is this and much more, material that has been roadtested, tempered and minted at many festivals and gigs. You can spot the energy of their live performances throughout on arrangements of songs by Wildbirds and Peacedrums, Amy Winehouse (In My Bed), Dark Dark Dark (the stunning Daydreaming), The Roches (Hammond Song’s powerful harmonies are perfectly rendered) Björk (Stonemilker is an emotional highlight), Little Dragon (Ritual Union), Electrelane and a couple of originals.

One of these is the title track, a song where the choir hit the kind of heights only singing of this purity can reach. A joy from tip to toe. facebook.com/DeepThroatChoir