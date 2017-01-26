Dearly Beloved – Admission album review: Loud and on the right side of thrilling

Album:

DEARLY BELOVED

Admission

Aporia Records

Alternative

Canadians Rob Higgins and Niva Chow make a helluva noise for what is essentially a lean double act; Higgins and Chow share vocals, but the former plays bass as if he’s trying to unearth diamonds from granite mountains, and the latter plays percussion as if she’s trying to kill lice in a mattress.

In less talented hands, the music could be unsavoury, but the Higgins/Chow pact makes it sound like the right side of thrilling.

The template is nothing new – here be a no-nonsense band working off blueprints laid down by the likes of Black Sabbath, and advanced by the likes of Eagles of Death Metal, Kyuss, and Queens of the Stone Age – but Dearly Beloved add sonically enhanced kicking and screaming to proceedings.

In truth, the words "sweet" and "sweat" are interchangeable here.