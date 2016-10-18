David Holmes - Late Night Tales review: a winning compilation

Album:

Late Night Tales Artist:

David Holmes Label:

Late Night Tales Genre:

Electronic

As Come Get It I Got It showed, David Holmes is a DJ and selector with a winning way with a compilation. Match him with the “Late Night Tales” series, where eclecticism and left turns are vaunted qualities, and you have the potential for a cracker.

Holmes does not disappoint, creating powerfully evocative, engaging and moving sound essays on life, loss, mortality, brotherhood and memory. Using tracks from acts such as Children of Sunshine, Buddy Holly, Neo Maya, Geese, Jon Hopkins and others, Holmes builds his narrative like a master storyteller, with the songs as punctuation points and paragraph breaks.

Be it Monaghan sisters Song Sung’s take on 10cc’s I’m Not in Love, the presence of Stephen Rea on Elsewhere Anchises or Jeff Bridges joining Unloved’s Keefus Cianci on It’s in Every One of Us, Holmes’ selections for the small hours are full of heft, melancholy and deeply felt connections.

latenighttales.co.uk