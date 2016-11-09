David Bowie – Legacy: A good primer for a Ziggy newbie

Album:

Between the back catalogues of Prince and David Bowie, 2016 may turn out to the nostalgia fest we never wanted.

The ‘greatest hits’ of each artist won’t be new to many people, so this Christmas tease hinges on introducing Bowie’s music to someone younger or (unlikely) those unfamiliar with the songs. Whatever – this latest cash-in collects most of the man’s singles, from 1969’s Space Oddity to this year’s Can’t Give Everything Away. Released in either a single or double disc format (forget the single CD – it’s a chronological mess), there are gems aplenty.

From Life on Mars? (previously unreleased version), Starman, Rebel Rebel, Heroes and Ashes to Ashes to Let’s Dance, Thursday’s Child, Everyone Says ‘Hi’, and Where Are We Now, Legacy is testament to, at very least, the creative diversity of a singular artist.

