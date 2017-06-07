Dave Liebman/Joe Lovano - Compassion: The Music of John Coltrane - drinking deep from the Coltrane cup

Album:

Compassion: The Music of John Coltrane Artist:

Dave Liebman/Joe Lovano Label:

Resonance Records Genre:

Jazz

There is no shortage of tributes to John Coltrane but when those paying homage are Dave Liebman and Joe Lovano, two of the great saxophonist’s most learned and gifted disciples, it’s clear that there will be more than just music under consideration.

Coltrane’s combination of instrumental virtuosity, tireless creativity and deep spirituality left its mark on the generations that followed him.

The six Coltrane compositions here - including Locomotion, Central Park West and Equinox – are given new life by two great saxophonists - with bravura support from pianist Phil Markowitz, bassist Ron McClure and drummer Billy Hart – who have been strong enough to drink deep from the Coltrane cup and come out the other side with voices of their own.

resonancerecords. org">resonancerecords.org