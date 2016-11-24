Daniel Avery - DJ-Kicks album review: finding the the sweet spot between techno and electro

Album:

DJ Kicks Artist:

Daniel Avery Label:

!K7 Genre:

Electronic

As the wait goes on for London DJ and producer Daniel Avery to follow up his scintillating Drone Logic album from a few years back, this contribution to the DJ-Kicks series fills the gap a little.

Drone Logic worked wonders thanks to Avery’s talent for inhabiting and embellishing the sweet spot between techno’s effervescent whirr and experimental electronica’s more populist leanings. You could apply the same tag to this mix, with Avery blending together a hypnotic, spacey, otherworldy buzz throughout.

There are well-chosen bangers from the likes of Rrose, Artefakt, IORI and Svreca (the latter with a show-stealing remix of Ekserd’s Hidden Document II), but the real meat is a couple of new productions from Avery himself. A Mechanical Sky, the pick of the bunch, takes the majestic freakery of his Drone Logic apparel and rethreads it into something new and vital.

danielavery.co.uk