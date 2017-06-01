Dan Auerbach moves from monochrome to Technicolour

Album:

Waiting on a Song Artist:

Dan Auerbach Label:

Easy Eye Records Genre:

Rock

If you are going to write an album that’s a “love letter to Nashville”, you need help with the penmanship.

Most of Dan Auerbach’s career has dealt in the primitive end of the blues-rock spectrum with The Black Keys, but his second solo album plunders a more laidback path with contributions from some of Music City’s finest players. Duane Eddy, Mark Knopfler, John Prine and more help shape these 10 songs, adding warmth and depth to the mellow, 1970s-style production.

From the sun-dappled Malibu Man to the toe-tappy Shine on Me and Nilsson-style standout King of a One Horse Town, this is a beautifully played and perfectly paced record that may surprise those who wrote Auerbach off as a musician who dealt solely in monochrome.

danauerbach.com