Count Vaseline - Cascade album review: Music by and for those on the go

Album:

Cascade Artist:

COUNT VASELINE Label:

OCDC Recordings Genre:

Alternative

If it seems that Yo No Soy Marinero, Count Vaseline’s debut album, was released mere months ago, then that’s because it was (last September). New music from an ostensibly new act doesn’t usually arrive in such quick-fire fashion, but Stefan Murphy – former linchpin of The Mighty Stef – doesn’t do things to suit other people.

Cascade is the music equivalent of a blunt instrument to the face: 10 short tracks, 10 compressed titles, everything done and dusted in less than 30 minutes. The album is an object lesson in brevity, as well as a memo to musicians who toil endlessly in the studio, tweaking music into mulch.

Instead, Cascade flaunts its high-end DIY work ethic, as much brusque punk as calm soul, along with a few other left-of-centre points in-between. countvaseline.bandcamp.com