Come On Live Long deliver an album to stick on repeat

In another world, at another time, Come On Live Long would have made it big with their 2013 debut Everything Fall. Instead the Dublin-based quartet acquired impressive reviews and the respect of their peers, but diverged geographically following its release.

Having come back together for its follow-up, there is a sense of quiet confidence about this collection that is most audible on the almost r’n’b groove of Bones to Break and perversely, on the pared-back, softly crooned My Love Leaves. Most other songs begin with a tentative breathiness before crashing into life, grappling with electronica (Sum of Its Parts, For the Birds), dreampop (Peak) and ethereal experimentation (Little Hedgehog) in the process.

It may not bring them world domination, but it’s a record to return to repeatedly.

