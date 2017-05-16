Colter Wall - Colter Wall review: gritty songs and dark tales delivered in style

Album:

Country

He is only 21 but his world-worn smoke-tinged deep baritone evokes a more seasoned weary traveller. He also inspires big expectations - Steve Earle said that “Colter Wall is, bar none, the best young singer-songwriter I’ve seen in 20 years”.

No pressure then for this Stetson-wearing son of Saskatchewan who follows up his much-praised 2015 EP Imaginary Appalachia with this vivid debut directed by country producer du jour Dave Cobb. The gritty songs and sound is redolent of early Kristofferson and the Texas narrative country of Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark.

Indeed, Van Zandt’s Snake Mountain Blues is one of two covers while Clark’s way with a story permeates Thirteen Silver Dollars, Me And Big Dave and Bald Butte. The dark tales of Codeine Dream and Kate McCannon also echo Van Zandt. Big shoes to fill but Wall has their measure. colterwall.com