Coldcut vs On-U Sound: Outside the Echo Chamber – electro giants turn up the bass

Jim Carroll

Thu, May 18, 2017, 09:18

First published: Thu, May 18, 2017, 09:18

   
 

Album:
Outside the Echo Chamber

Artist:
Coldcut vs On-U Sound

Label:
Ahead of Our Time

Genre:
Electronic

The world would be a far better place with more bass in the monitors and speakers. This collaboration between Coldcut’s Matt Black and Jon More and On-U Sound sonic professor Adrian Sherwood takes bass as a jumping-off point, both parties old enough and wise enough to know how to bring sounds and visions together to create a thrilling dub odyssey of this sort.

There are a rake of guests like Roots Manuva (adding his distinctive riddim to Vitals), Lee “Scratch” Perry, Junior Reid, Ce’Cile and Chezidek onboard to ensure heavyweight stylings, while the presence of On-U Sound veterans Skip McDonald and Doug Wimbish highlight the project’s throughline. Most of all, Outside the Echo Chamber is fired-up, scintillating electronic pop with a message about the world around us.

Sounds of this ilk once used to be the norm so it’s good to see them back with such panache. coldcut.net

