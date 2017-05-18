Coldcut vs On-U Sound: Outside the Echo Chamber – electro giants turn up the bass

Album:

Outside the Echo Chamber Artist:

Coldcut vs On-U Sound Label:

Ahead of Our Time Genre:

Electronic

The world would be a far better place with more bass in the monitors and speakers. This collaboration between Coldcut’s Matt Black and Jon More and On-U Sound sonic professor Adrian Sherwood takes bass as a jumping-off point, both parties old enough and wise enough to know how to bring sounds and visions together to create a thrilling dub odyssey of this sort.

There are a rake of guests like Roots Manuva (adding his distinctive riddim to Vitals), Lee “Scratch” Perry, Junior Reid, Ce’Cile and Chezidek onboard to ensure heavyweight stylings, while the presence of On-U Sound veterans Skip McDonald and Doug Wimbish highlight the project’s throughline. Most of all, Outside the Echo Chamber is fired-up, scintillating electronic pop with a message about the world around us.

Sounds of this ilk once used to be the norm so it’s good to see them back with such panache. coldcut.net