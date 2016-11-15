Bruno Mars – 24K Magic album review: Once more around funky planet of sound

Album:

24K Magic Artist:

Bruno Mars Label:

Atlantic Genre:

R&B / Soul

It may be four years since Bruno Mars last got around to releasing an album, but his activities since 2012’s Unorthodox Jukebox have heightened expectations for his this third album.

The Uptown Funk collaboration with Mark Ronson, co-writes with Adele for 25 and a Superbowl appearance mean Mars has some new standards to hit for his nimble, agile genre-skipping pop. There’s a sense through out the new record of if-it-ain’t-broke to how Mars goes about his work: the title track comes with the kind of slinky, funky swagger long associated with Mars, while Versace On the Floor is a slo-mo jam full of Prince-like flourishes and frills which take him from pillar to (bed) post.

Elsewhere, Mars shows he’s a smart operator when it comes to the sort of pop which has all the accoutrements needed to engineer earworms, yet is sussed enough to know a little dab of special sauce is often required.

- 24K Magic is out Friday November 18th on Atlantic Records. For more, see brunomars.com