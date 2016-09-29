Bridget St John - Fly High review: deceptively lovely combination

Album:

Fly High Artist:

Bridget St John Label:

Cherry Red Records Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

From the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, Bridget St John was one of many to be given the nod by John Peel, the BBC’s intuitive arbiter of taste whose Dandelion record label hosted ambitious, adventurous and AWOL creative types.

A valued member of the mid-1960s UK folk circuit, St John effectively disappeared from view after her third Dandelion album, 1972’s Thank You For..., was released to diminishing returns. A two-CD set, Fly High gathers album tracks (as well as demos and sessions) from these years, and they really are deceptively lovely.

Although inevitably of the era, St John’s warm, deep voice is the closest amalgam you’ll hear of Nick Drake and Nico, while most of the studio songs ably define the period’s classic singer-songwriter status. St John turns 70 next week – here’s to you, madam.