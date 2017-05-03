Blondie: Pollinator – mixed bag from a motley crew of songwriters

Album:

Pollinator Artist:

Blondie Label:

BMG Genre:

Rock

For their 11th studio album, Blondie decided to try something a little different. By enlisting the talents of writers across the spectrum of the rock and pop world, Debbie Harry and co ensure that Pollinator has an “angle” – but in reality, the end product is a mixed bag.

The melodic, frivolous pop of Long Time (co-written by Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange) is a highlight, and the dashing drama of Fragments breaks up the samey, synthy new wave tone that’s threaded throughout the tracklisting. On the other hand, Best Day Ever (written by Sia and Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi) takes time to ignite, and Harry sounds vaguely uncomfortable on the bustling electropop of Charli XCX’s Gravity.

They can still undoubtedly play, but Blondie’s admirable attempt to sound contemporary is a little forced at times. blondie.net