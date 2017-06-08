Antonio Farao - Eklektik: a jaunty slice of jazz-meets-R&B-meets-hip-hop

Album:

Eklektik Artist:

Anonio Farao Label:

Warner Music Genre:

Jazz

The title of Antonio Farao’s latest offering – a jaunty slice of jazz-meets-R&B-meets-hip-hop – might serve as a descriptor for a lot of the contemporary music that falls under the ‘jazz’ sobriquet, so it’s somewhat puzzling that the respected Italian pianist feels the need to labour the point.

A generous liner note from legendary saxophonist Benny Golson (with whom Farao has toured) points to the pianist’s roots in the post-bop tradition, but offers little in the way of further explanation.

In fact, Eklektik wanders dangerously close to the smooth end of the jazz pool at times, and some tracks work better than others, but a roll call of illustrious guests, that runs from guitarist Bireli Lagrene to rapper Snoop Dogg, make for interesting - rather than necessarily required - listening.

antoniofarao.net