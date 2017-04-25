Angaleena Presley – Wrangled album review: Country star stays true to her word

Album:

Wrangled Artist:

Angaleena Presley Label:

Mining Light/Thirty Tigers Genre:

Country

“Wrangled is an explicitly forthright journey through my experience in the business of country music. I tried to tackle uncomfortable realities like the discrimination against female artists at the height of Bro-Country, the high school mentality of Music Row and the pain that’s just beneath the surface of the road to stardom.”

And the redoubtable and hugely entertaining Angaleena Presley is true to her word. The lesser known of the three Pistol Annies follows up her excellent 2014 debut, American Middle Class, with a searing, provocative and clever take on a woman’s lot in Nashville.

She writes or co-writes all 12 tracks from the reality check of Dreams Don’t Come True to the mocking Motel Bible, even parodying the genre with Country (featuring southern rapper Yelawolf) lest anyone has missed the message. The Nashville establishment hasn’t; they ignore her. Nobody else should.

