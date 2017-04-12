Andreas Staier and Alexander Melnikov: Schubert Piano Duets review

Michael Dervan

Wed, Apr 12, 2017, 18:23

Wed, Apr 12, 2017, 18:23

   
 

Album:
Franz Schubert Fantasie in F minor and other piano duets

Artist:
Andreas Staier; Alexander Melnikov; Franz Schubert

Label:
Harmonia Mundi

Genre:
Children's Music

No other composer has left as large a legacy of piano duets as Franz Schubert. The excellent team of Andreas Staier and Alexander Melnikov present some of his greatest works in the medium – the Fantasy in F minor, D940, the Variations, D813 and the Rondo in A, D951 – in the company of shorter but not necessarily lighter marches and dances.

The muted soft pedal sounds of Christopher Clarke’s copy of a Graf fortepiano and the percussive effects that surface in the marches are a reminder of how piano makers once strove to extend the potential of their instruments with one-man-band style extras. url.ie/55ay

