Aluna George - I Remember review: misses that wonky wow factor

There was an alluring freshness and sass to Aluna Francis and George Reid’s 2013 debut album,Body Music. Much of the appeal was down to its wonky sound potential, which they showboated by mixing and matching streetwise r’n’b, experimental electronica and pop. Similar shapeshifting is present and correct on I Remember, with collaborators Zhu, Popcaan, Flume and Dreezy on hand to accentuate the different twists and turns.

The biggest problem is that I Remember just doesn’t deliver the wow factor its predecessor hinted at. While tracks such as Wanderlust and Mean What I Mean catch the ear with their structure and execution, there is little of the duo’s one-time adventurous streak on show.

Instead of following their instinct and heading for the edges, France and Reid have have chosen to keep to the middle of the road.

