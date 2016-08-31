Album of the Day: De La Soul and the Anonymous Nobody

Album:

And the Anonymous Nobody Artist:

De La Soul Label:

A.O.I. Genre:

Hip-Hop & Rap

A three -decade career was probably not on the cards when De La Soul first started to rhyme, but longevity is nothing to be daunted by if you’re prepared to let your creativity do the talking.

Self-funded thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, De La Soul’s first album in 12 years is awash with great ideas, wonky grooves and the canny execution you get when folks stay true to themselves. Working off a huge volume of original jams which were then sampled and tweaked, and the Anonymous Nobody flips through styles with Pordnuous,

Trugou and Maseo connecting the verbal dots. There are guests aplenty such as David Byrne, Damon Albarn, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Jill Scott, Estelle and The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, but the real joy is in how the De La crew fly tracks such as Nosed Up, Trainwreck and Royalty Capes.

And be sure to check out the bands YouTube channel for the excellent new doc We're Still Here . . . Now

twitter.com/wearedelasoul