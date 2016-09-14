Affairs in order? Not on your Nelly

Rapper Nelly was recently hit with a bill for $2.4 million by the US tax authorities

Jim Carroll

 

As ideas go, you have to admit that it’s a good one. Rapper Nelly was recently hit with a bill for $2.4 million by the US tax authorities. The state of Missouri is also on his ass and are seeking nearly $150,000 in unpaid taxes and interest from 2013. What’s a dude to do when the suits come around mob-handed?

In the case of Nelly, his fans reckon the answer to his woes is to keep streaming his biggest hit Hot In Herre until the tax guys have their money. There’s not an app for that (yet), but there is the #HotInHerreStreamingParty hashtag.

The only problem is that it will take some time for this innovative idea to actually pay off, given the fact that Spotify’s royalty rates are so low, between $0.006 and $0.0084 per stream depending on the artist.

Spin magazine pulled out their calculator to do the maths and reckon that it would take between 287,176,547 and 402,880,500 streams to clear the debt. That, of course, is before you factor in any additional interest on the outstanding tax and the royalty split with label and publishers. It all adds up to a whole lot of Nelly, no matter how you slice it. However, there are probably enough fans out there who feel sorry for Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr to try to make this stick.

But if it doesn’t work out, Nelly has plenty of non-music ventures to try to make some cheddar. He could always, for instance, go back to some of the non-music ventures he has tried out in the past such as high-profile poker championships, a radio gig in St Louis, the Celebrity Sweat fitness DVD or even the Mike & Ike fruit flavoured chewing gum. Best for all concerned if he remembers to pay his taxes on all these ventures this time around.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.