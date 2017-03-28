Adele says she may never tour again

Adele has said she may never tour again after completing a string of stadium shows in Australia and New Zealand. The British star told Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium that she was not “good” at touring, according to the New Zealand Herald .

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at,” she told the 40,000-strong crowd. “Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

The singer (28) reportedly burst into tears as she called her latest, 15-month world tour the “greatest accomplishment in my career”.

“It’s changed my life. I understand why I do it.”

Sunday night’s show, the last of three sold-out performances at the open-air stadium, went ahead despite stormy conditions, with the star donning a pink rain poncho for several songs.

“I don’t know if I’ll tour again but I’m here now and it’s fucking beautiful and I love it,” she said mid-way through a cover of Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love.

Michael Coppel, who promoted her tour of Australia and New Zealand, had told Australia’s News Corp media last week that she might not be back to the region.

“We may never see her again,” Coppel said. “Adele’s been quoted as saying she won’t tour again, she’s doing this big tour as a recognition of her huge record sales and the enormous demand to see her live. It’s impossible to tell what happens next. Then the future’s an open book.”

Adele has been touring her Grammy-award winning album 25, including dates across Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

She will perform four sold-out shows – dubbed The Finale – at Wembley Stadium between June 28th and July 2nd, bringing an end to her 15-month world tour. – (Guardian Service)