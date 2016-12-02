Late Late Toy Show bingo: stony faced six-year-olds and accidental stars

During tonight’s show, award yourself a mince pie each time you spot one of the following happening

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Una Mullally

Ryan Tubridy on the set of last year’s Late Late Toy Show. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Ryan Tubridy on the set of last year’s Late Late Toy Show. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

 

A 3D wool motif on Ryan Tubridy’s jumper appears larger than the man himself.

A child makes an unintentional metaphor about the downfall of American civilisation while talking about Lego.

A new alternative to the hoverboard is accurately predicted by your mother as “an accident waiting to happen”.

Twitter explodes at a remark re-enforcing gender roles through the medium of Star Wars merchandise.

A child cycles/scooters/Powerwheels treacherously close to a camera followed by a panicking researcher.

An audience couple, dressed as Mrs Claus and a gingerbread man, are caught on camera pretending that they’re not arguing.

A kid with glasses reviewing a book says something smarter than 50 per cent of this season’s Late Late Show guests.

Union bosses, dressed as elves, infiltrate the recording and hold the studio hostage.

Tubs: “And did you like this one?” Stoney-faced 6-year-old: “No.”

A pre-recorded insert of sick kids playing with toys makes everyone cry, and rightly so.

A surprise guest Katie Hopkins breaks some news about Santa.

There is a silly string/watergun incident that is meant as a bit of fun but actually contains violent undertones.

Someone remarks that high-tech toys aren’t as good as “a rock on a string”.

A children’s choir actually captures the spirit of Christmas.

A tiny, long microphone designed to pick up noise from tech toys instead just broadcasts the rustle of Tubs’s jumper.

A child with an unusual talent (beatboxing / karate / contortion / interpretive dance of water protests) becomes a viral sensation.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.