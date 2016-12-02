Late Late Toy Show bingo: stony faced six-year-olds and accidental stars

A 3D wool motif on Ryan Tubridy’s jumper appears larger than the man himself.

A child makes an unintentional metaphor about the downfall of American civilisation while talking about Lego.

A new alternative to the hoverboard is accurately predicted by your mother as “an accident waiting to happen”.

Twitter explodes at a remark re-enforcing gender roles through the medium of Star Wars merchandise.

A child cycles/scooters/Powerwheels treacherously close to a camera followed by a panicking researcher.

An audience couple, dressed as Mrs Claus and a gingerbread man, are caught on camera pretending that they’re not arguing.

A kid with glasses reviewing a book says something smarter than 50 per cent of this season’s Late Late Show guests.

Union bosses, dressed as elves, infiltrate the recording and hold the studio hostage.

Tubs: “And did you like this one?” Stoney-faced 6-year-old: “No.”

A pre-recorded insert of sick kids playing with toys makes everyone cry, and rightly so.

A surprise guest Katie Hopkins breaks some news about Santa.

There is a silly string/watergun incident that is meant as a bit of fun but actually contains violent undertones.

Someone remarks that high-tech toys aren’t as good as “a rock on a string”.

A children’s choir actually captures the spirit of Christmas.

A tiny, long microphone designed to pick up noise from tech toys instead just broadcasts the rustle of Tubs’s jumper.

A child with an unusual talent (beatboxing / karate / contortion / interpretive dance of water protests) becomes a viral sensation.