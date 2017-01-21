In a word . . . Trump

Hello and welcome to Day One of Year One, AT (Anno Trump). Hope you’re sitting comfortably. These first few weeks of these first few months in Era Trump promise to be, shall we say, ‘interesting’.

It is, of course, an old Chinese curse, that: “May you live in interesting times!”

And it should be particularly interesting with China likely to be so signally involved in the affairs of this “unpresidented” presidency, as the new occupant of the White House might put it himself.

Indeed, that move alone from gilt-edged Trump Tower in New York to a minimalist White House must grate! As some wit quipped last year – it has to be the first time in US history that a white billionaire moved into a state-owned property previously occupied by a black family.

But it must be done if Russia is to be great again. And who could forget wily Vlad’s role in all of this? “Put him in to get him out” was an old Sinn Féin slogan from a by-election in South Longford almost 100 years ago when Joe McGuinness, then imprisoned, was elected there in May 1917.

So it was a case last November of put in Trump to get those Moscow-baiting Democrats out. “Put in Trump to get them out.” With Wikileaks onboard, it worked a dream. Oh, those Russians.

And so it is “nyet” to Nato. Eastern European? Be afraid. From Ukraine? Be very afraid. Iranian? Palestinian? Beijing? Tread softly, those might be your screams.

“Yurrup” doesn’t rate. Or the planet. Yes, Earth is likely to become even hotter in the years ahead, literally and metaphorically.

American’s debt will balloon as trillions will be spent on infrastructure and other projects in the US heartlands to create hundreds of thousands of unsustainable jobs, paving the way for another almighty bust. But the early part should be fun. A bit like our Celtic Tiger days were at the very beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

And all those immigrants being sent home, driving up labour costs and removing that great engine of growth in any economy – the deep-seated desire of non-nationals to improve themselves and ensure a better life for their children. Sure we know all about it.

Brace yourself, Bridget. It’s rocky days ahead.

Trump: a German surname from a Bavarian word for drum (Middle High German trumpe).

inaword@irishtimes.com