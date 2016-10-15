In a Word . . . Shower

Sprinkling water is linked with tinkling sound falling on deaf, over-shampooed ears

Patsy McGarry

 

I have not had a bath in years. In fact I cannot remember the last time I just let it all soak away. It means I am in the halfpenny place compared to that fastidious woman, Brendan Behan’s grandmother. She, he said, had a bath once a year – whether she needed it or not.

Even on the hottest days, I am not tempted. Or the coldest. Tired muscles have not wooed me or back problems. I have never succumbed, even once, to the vast maws of tempting tubs in some hotels I stayed in down the years.

Resolutely, I remain a showers man. The shower is quick and I usually have better things to do than languish in cooling water. Until now. My doctor tells me the shower is making me deaf! This did come as a surprise.

There was a time when young men of my generation were firmly warned off a very tempting practice because it would make us blind. But we were never told that showering would make us deaf. Something amiss there.

And I have perfect sight! Well, almost.

Picture vs sound

Indeed, if it was not for my sight that morning I woke up last month I would not have known I was even awake. The light behind the curtains was morning-bright, but it was a case of all picture and no sound.

Remaining calm, as is my wont in such situations (not!), I advised myself that the moment for panic should come later. For then I was to get up, go to the bathroom and make sure my ears were still there. They were.

I wrestled with them a bit and heard the suddenly reassuring drip, drip of a hand-basin tap which normally drives me to distraction. (Must get that washer replaced.) It was disconcerting.

Following a succession of sweet silent mornings, I tried some ear drops, then went to my doctor who told me “It’s the shower. Those shampoos over time harden ear wax.”

He syringed my ears. I lived and he advised that I put olive oil drops in them on a regular basis so as to prevent a recurrence of hardened wax and morning silences. He did not ban the showers. I still have not had a bath.

Shower from Old English scur, Middle English shewere, meaning “a short fall of rain”.

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.