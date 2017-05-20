In a Word . . . Fraud

I recently received this email.

“My name is Major Mike Moore, 34 years old from Alabama, a US army currently stationed in Syria for war against terrorism. I am contacting you based on the confidence which i have seen in you.

Few weeks ago, while curbing a village in allepo of terrorist hideouts, I and my fellow colleague found a metal sealed box containing a huge amount in the value of $14,600.000.00 USD. This money is belived to be part of the funds embezzled by the syrian authority or fleeing rebels from that region.

I need your help in confidence to help me secure this funds in your custody and open a bank account to deposit the funds in your country, then once my service is completed here in the next 3 years, I would relocate to your country to meet you in person and share the funds 70-30% each. I have concluded with an elite troops who have agreed to help cross the box to turkey and thereby deposit the box to a security company there as containing a very important files. As army generals, the security company would not question the real contents of the box considering their positions as security personels.

Few days ago, I have confirmed that the elite troops has deposited the box successfully at security firm in Ankara in the name of a general named Ahmet Mereket.

I need your consent over this very important and confidential issue. Only what is required now is your full Name and Telephone number I wait for your urgent response to provide you with further details. and let me know if you can travel to Turkey cambodia Spain or Germany to receive the box cause following my discussion with the delivering company in Turkey there diplomat has only four root for now so let me know which of the countries will be okay for you to receive the box. Thank you.

Yours Faithfully

Major Mike Moore.”

To which I responded:

“Dear Major Mike,

I couldn’t possibly take up your kind offer until you improve both your English and grammar. When you do I will review the situation. Anyone who spells Aleppo with a lower case ‘a’ or drops an ‘e’ from believed simply cannot be trusted.

Thank you.

Sincerely…”

Fraud, from Old French fraude, from Latin fraus, meaning deception

