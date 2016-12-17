The prison where Michael Collins thrived and William Halpin went mad
Rebels imprisoned in Wales after the Easter Rising were released as Christmas approached. Many emerged as hardened revolutionaries, others as broken men
A painting of Frongoch by Cathal Mac Dubhghaill, a Carlow native who was interned at Frongoch. Photograph: National Museum of Ireland
Prisoners at Frongoch internment camp in 1916. Photograph: National Museum of Ireland
On the morning of December 24th, 1916, a Sunday, some 250 men disembarked together at the North Wall in Dublin. They were in celebratory mood, glad to be home for Christmas, but their joy had deeper roots. They had been released from an internment camp at Frongoch, in north Wales, where they were held in the aftermath of the Easter Rising. Four days earlier HE Duke, the secretary of state for Ireland, had announced the camp’s closure. In the intervening days the 500 or so internees suddenly began arriving in Dublin.