Plan shelved to protect Central Bank building

Dublin City Council has shelved plans to add the former Central Bank on Dame Street to the Record of Protected Structures to facilitate its new owners’ development scheme.

The building, designed by architect Sam Stephenson in the 1970s, was bought last January by US property company Hines and Hong Kong investment firm Peterson Group in a deal reportedly worth about €65 million. Independent city councillor Mannix Flynn more than two years ago sought protection for the building which was completed in 1978, saying the bank and plaza had “won the hearts of many Dubliners” and were an important part of Stephenson’s legacy.

The golden ball

The council’s planning department recommended the bank and plaza, which includes Éamonn O’Doherty’s Crann an Óir sculpture, the golden ball towards the front of the plaza, should be added to the list.

In his assessment, senior planner Paraic Fallon said the bank was of “national importance having architectural, historical and technical significance”.However, local councillors this week decided to defer indefinitely the addition of the building to the protection list.

A spokesman for Hines said it did approach the council to ask the listing be postponed to allow it to engage with “stakeholders” including councillors and council officials, on its plans for the building.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan, who chairs the South East Area Committee, which decided to defer the listing, said the decision had been an “agreed position” in the council.