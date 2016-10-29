Let there be light: the day all Ireland went electric

At the end of 1947, The Irish Times carried a review of news highlights of the year; a tradition that still endures. At the conclusion of the piece, written by eponymous columnist Quidnunc, was this: “How many of these things will be remembered in, say, 2047? I dare swear that if any event is recorded in the history books, it will be none of those I have mentioned.”

What the writer guessed instead would turn out to have the most historical relevance for Ireland in the future was the fact that in 1947, “Somebody – I cannot remember who – switched on the lights in some village – I cannot remember where – and rural electrification took her bow. And if that does not mean more to the country than all the rest of the year’s events put together I shall be very surprised indeed.”

The first pole in the first phase of rural electrification went up on November 5th, 1946, at Kilsallaghan, Co Dublin. The first lights of the scheme were switched on at Oldtown, Co Dublin in January 1947. At that time, there were more than 400,000 homes in rural Ireland without electricity.

The author of the Quidnunc column was entirely correct in his prediction about how time would reveal the significance of rural electrification to Ireland. It transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, made farming and household tasks less physically challenging and helped reduce social isolation.

The project, carried out by the ESB, was enormous. The country was divided into 792 different areas, roughly along existing parish boundaries. The divisions along parish lines were intentional: the ESB wanted at least one local influencer in each area who would encourage people to sign up to get connected. Priests talked about the project from the pulpit, encouraging their parishioners to participate.

While it would never be economically viable to connect some sparsely populated areas, the more people who wanted a connection, the sooner that area would be visited.

It is possible to track the whole process of rural electrification, over the years and decades of the project, because for each of those 792 areas, there is a box relating to it in the ESB archives.

Every box is a gem of social history. Not only do they contain maps and the records of how much each area cost to connect; they also hold a fascinating variety of letters from members of the public, local councillors and politicians, in addition to hand-written reports of how initial information meetings went and demonstrations of electrical appliances.

The approach in every district was the same. Householders were canvassed as to whether they wished to sign for electricity or not, and then information meetings were held locally by the ESB.

In the first long phase of electrification, which ran from 1946 to 1965, it was sometimes your hard luck if you wanted to be connected, but your nearest neighbours did not. The ESB deemed it an uneconomic return to run poles and lines to just one house if others nearby were not also going to avail of it. The areas with the highest take-up were first to be connected.

Perceived hazards

While some people did not want change and others had fear of perceived hazards, such as thatch going on fire due to the presence of electrical wires, most people who refused connection did so for economic reasons. “Uneconomic acceptance” was a formally listed category on the forms, showing how widespread rural poverty was.

The scheme was heavily subsidised, but depending on the size of the premises, there was a householder cost for connection, along with future bills. In addition, it was the responsibility of householders to wire their homes in advance of connection.

The people who agreed in the initial canvass for connection, but then changed their minds, were called backsliders. In May 1954, in Ballivor, Co Meath, 290 people initially agreed to be connected, and then 19 of them changed their minds. Some of the reasons recorded were stark examples of poverty in 1950s rural Ireland:

“No funds. House semi-derelict.”

“Refused supply due to lack of funds.”

“Has large family and could not pay fixed charge.”

“Both labourers out of work.”

“Recently widowed. No funds.”

Ballycroy, Co Mayo was the last place in the country to be connected in the first phase. It was April 1964 before “the light” came to Ballycroy, some 17 years after it had arrived in Oldtown.

The first document in the Ballycroy box is the record of a parliamentary question, asked by Phelim Calleary, dated October 22nd, 1956. He asked “if the Minister for Industry and Commerce will take steps to extend rural electrification to the Ballycroy parish”.

Further parliamentary questions on the same topic were asked in 1958, 1959 and 1960, the last time being a joint question from TDs Calleary and fellow TD Seán Doherty, and then again in 1963.

It wasn’t only local politicians who lobbied on behalf of their community. In July 1957, the parish priest of Ballycroy wrote to the Rural Electrification Office. He wrote of the anxiety of his parishioners and how they believed he could in some way influence decisions made in the Dublin head office.

“Sometimes people get an idea that the PP isn’t taking any interest in these matters. I need not add that I have a very deep interest in the light coming to Ballycroy.”

Economic return

The answers to the parliamentary questions and the letter from the parish priest were the same. Although 64 per cent of the people canvassed had indicated they would take electricity, the ESB deemed that the cost of the development of the area was too high for the economic return they would receive.

The reply to the parish priest’s letter included these lines: “The amount of fixed charge revenue which would be forthcoming would give a very poor return on the capital cost of extending supply to the area. This is due mainly to the fact that the area is very sparsely populated. It appears that there are only about seven houses to the square mile, whereas in the rural areas being developed we find from 15 to 20 houses to the square mile.”

It was 1964 before Ballycroy was connected, thanks to a 100 per cent subsidy. Even then, people struggled to afford the ongoing costs. In July of that year, a person of standing in the community wrote a letter to the Rural Electrification Office on behalf of his neighbour, who appears to have been illiterate.

“He is a very small farmer who has managed to raise a family of 11. He is most anxious to install electricity, but he has been informed that his line will terminate at his next neighbour’s house and he will only be connected on payment of a special rental. The figure he tells me is £5 every two months. Such a sum is entirely beyond his means. I am writing to enquire if it would be possible to give him electricity on some less onerous terms.”

It was unfortunately not possible, was the reply. He had already been quoted the lowest possible price. There is no further communication about this farmer and whether he was ever able to afford the connection.

The documents in the Ballycroy box go all the way up to the 1970s. In 1974, a householder wrote to head office to complain about her ESB supply.

“I have to appeal to you concerning the ESB supply to our house all this winter. Even though I switch off lights, I cannot get a picture if the telly is on. If any other person other than ourselves uses a high power drill or gadget, we have poor light and no pictures on the telly every second night. I hope you will see we get better service; this is why I am writing to Dublin.”

She was not the only customer exercised by the quality of her television reception due to the heavy demand of new electrical equipment in the area. In 1977, a householder in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, got his local TD to write on his behalf to the department of transport and power. The householder was complaining that “due to the increase in the number of milking machines etc in the area, television reception is impossible”.

Public demonstrations

It was part of the process of rural electrification that once a community was connected or about to be connected, the ESB held public demonstrations of domestic appliances. It was the agent for household appliances, such as irons, kettles and stoves.

The demonstration evening in Glenamaddy was held in January 1951. The hand-written report of the event records that it took place “in the very fine Esker Ballroom”. These events were social occasions, and brought communities together.

The Glenamaddy demonstration “of domestic equipment was attended by about 90, including 50 women. As is usual, the women appeared to be more keen than the men and more inclined to ask questions (and to argue). After the demonstration, a melodeon player turned up and an impromptu dance got under way.”

It was also, of course, the era of ballrooms. In November 1968, a quote was sought by a businessman for a new ballroom near Westport, “which is claimed will be one of the largest in the country” which was to hold one dance a week.

The response to his letter was prescient about the future of rural ballrooms, which were to enter their period of slow decline in the 1970s.

“With respect to the long term prospects, I find it hard to say, because there is another very large ballroom in Castlebar some 10 miles away with yet a third one in Pontoon a further 15 miles away again in the east.”

It was uncertain, the writer noted, how so many ballrooms in close proximity would survive financially.

Twenty-six years after the demonstration of domestic appliances in Glenamaddy, a woman in nearby Williamstown was still without power. A copy of the letter she sent in January 1977 to her former TD is in the Glenamaddy archive box.

“I do wish you could get the light sooner for me,” she wrote. “As you know, I am living on my own so it is lonely for me. I am nervous living on my own and not having the light as was promised to me by the ESB. I am sure you know how dangerous it is living alone without light. Please, would you try and get it sooner for me?”

In 1978, a psychiatric nurse wrote to the then minister for industry, commerce and energy on behalf of one of his elderly patients in rural Galway.

“He is subject to recent bouts of intense depression. He lives alone. He has no electricity and finds this a major disadvantage. Because of his condition, I would consider it a considerable risk for him to be using lamp lights and lighting fires,” he wrote.

“Last year, the ESB quoted a figure of about £350 as the cost of providing him with electricity. This would be away above what he could afford. He could, he says, afford to contribute about £50 towards the costs. I am asking you to consider the possibility of having the cost of electricity revised to the figure he could afford.”

The reply that came said there had been a “recent revision in the terms of supply”. The fee now being quoted for connection was a deposit of £107, plus 30 payments of £15.69. There is no further correspondence about this case, but it can only be hoped that this bachelor in rural Ireland did indeed receive “the light” into his home back in 1978.

The ESB has recently started to digitise parts of its archive. If you would like to find out more about when rural electrification came to your area, interactive maps and information on each of the 792 rural areas connected during the first phase of the scheme between 1946-1965 are now online at esbarchives.ie

