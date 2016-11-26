From the archive: The Diceman steals the show

Published: September 19th, 1986. Photograph by Paddy Whelan

Arminta Wallace

 

These days it’s almost impossible to buy just one of anything: it’s always three for the price of two, four for the price of three, and so on. And so today we offer you, dear reader, two pictures for the price of one.

Because there are, really, two totally different pictures going on here.

There’s the line-up of well-known and highly-regarded media personalities, posing for the photographer in an obliging sort of way.

And then there’s the mischief that’s going on within the frame at the centre of the shot – which strikes the viewer’s eye straight away, but of which the wine-wielding celebs appear to be blissfully unaware.

The picture was taken at a reception at the Gresham Hotel in September 1986 to mark the premiere of the film Mona Lisa. You will, no doubt, have spotted Bob Hoskins – star of the film – on the left in the check jacket, with director Neil Jordan in the middle and Vinnie McCabe, who according to the caption was then chairperson of the Centre of the Performing Arts, on the right. This experienced trio must have known, surely, that if they posed for a picture in front of a fake frame bearing the inscription “Mona McGinty” and containing the personage of the mime artist Thom McGinty, something unscripted would almost certainly happen.

Yet there they are, gripping and grinning to the camera as if on autopilot, raising a glass to the success of the movie – which, of course, is now regarded as a classic – while McGinty steals the show from under their collective noses.

Did they really not know what he was up to? It certainly looks that way.

The Scottish actor and mime artist – better known around Dublin for many years as The Diceman – was famous for his ability to stand absolutely still, or to move so slowly that he appeared not to be moving at all.

On this occasion, however – happily for our photographer, and for us – he seems to have moved at the speed of light.

Arminta Wallace

