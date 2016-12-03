From the archive: No hedging their bets on an airport

Published: May 4th, 1981. Photograph by Jack McManus

Arminta Wallace

Monsignor James Horan, of Knock, and the Minister for Transport, Mr Reynolds, having a chat during the ceremony at Barnacoogne site of the new Co Mayo airport. Photograph: Jack McManus

Monsignor James Horan, of Knock, and the Minister for Transport, Mr Reynolds, having a chat during the ceremony at Barnacoogne site of the new Co Mayo airport. Photograph: Jack McManus

 

It’s well known that our native hedgerows are home to an astonishingly diverse range of flora and fauna. But seriously? Two full-grown gents in suits and city shoes, nestled in the long grass, legs crossed, knee-deep in happy conversation? Now that’s a species you don’t see in the wild very often.

As for what their conversation might involve, well, it could just be something like: “What shall we do now? Put up a tent? Sing a few songs around the campfire? Hang on – I’ve got a better idea. Let’s build an airport!”

The gentlemen in question are – on the right – the then Minister for Transport, Albert Reynolds, and on the left Monsignor James Horan, who was determined to bring plane-loads of pilgrims to the nearby Knock Shrine. Thus was conceived the plan to create an international airport in the unlikely surroundings of the townland of Barnacoogue in Co Mayo.

Our photo was taken at a ceremony to turn the first sod in the spring of 1981 and, it must be said, reflects the “unlikely” more than the “international airport” side of the story. The photographer might as well be saying: “Barnacoogue? Balderdash.” Behind the heads of the two men, two parallel lines of unprepossessing barbed-wire serves to further underline the scepticism.

But if you build an airport, people will come. Despite the curmudgeonliness of a subsequent Minister for Transport, Jim Mitchell, who famously denigrated Knock as “an ill-advised project, far distant from any sizeable town, high on a foggy, boggy hill”, it soared into the schedules in 1985 and has made a name for itself in the years since.

Actually a number of names, taking off as Knock International Airport (KIA) and briefly taxi-ing through Connaught Regional Airport and Horan International before landing on Ireland West Airport Knock.

But never mind all that. What I want to know is, when these two stood up again, did they have soggy, damp grass-stains on their bums? Or was it a case of another miracle at Knock?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.