From the archive: Looking good in the eye-popping 1970s

Published: May 18th, 1976. Photograph by Kevin McMahon

Arminta Wallace

Comedian Marty Feldman with Seamus Smith managing director National Film Studios photographed at Dublin Airport. Marty is here to take part in a film “The Last re-make of Beau Geste” being filmed at The National Film Studios in Bray. Photograph: Kevin McMahon / THE IRISH TIMES

Comedian Marty Feldman with Seamus Smith managing director National Film Studios photographed at Dublin Airport. Marty is here to take part in a film “The Last re-make of Beau Geste” being filmed at The National Film Studios in Bray. Photograph: Kevin McMahon / THE IRISH TIMES

 

It has happened to the best of us. You get all dressed up in your snazziest shirt and tie, and you fluff up your hair, and you head off to meet somebody at the airport – and they make a show of you.

You try to be nice. You try to smile, even. But you end up looking abashed at Arrivals.

Today’s photograph shows the managing director of Ardmore Studios, Sheamus Smith – better known to most of us in his subsequent incarnation as Ireland’s longest- serving film censor – greeting the British comedian Marty Feldman, who was arriving in Ireland to make the film The Last Remake of Beau Geste.

By the mid 1970s Feldman’s unmistakable mug was one of the most celebrated on British television. He had begun his comedy career as a radio scriptwriter and initially appeared on TV when John Cleese, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graham Chapman needed a fourth cast member for their sketch series At Last The 1948 Show.

Before he ever opened his mouth, Feldman looked funny. As a performer he made the most of his hulking frame and those bulging eyes – which, though nobody knew it until it was explained at length in the 2008 BBC film Six Degrees of Separation, had been inflicted on him by a botched operation for his Graves’ disease.

One of Feldman’s biggest successes was in the role of Igor in the Mel Brooks movie Young Frankenstein. This prompted him to direct, co-write and star in a movie of his own in the shape of The Last Remake of Beau Geste. But though the cast included Spike Milligan, Peter Ustinov and Sinead Cusack, the film was not – to put it mildly – a hit.

Neither Smith nor Feldman was even dimly aware of the critical drubbing to come, of course, on the day they posed for our photographer. Just look at that checked cap: only a confident man could carry it off. Although to be fair, Mr Smith’s dazzling shirt-and-tie combo would make anybody’s eyes widen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.