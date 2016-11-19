From the archive: Knitted undies from the shores of Botany Bay

When I’m working my way through past editions of The Irish Times – especially the really old editions – my eye often lands in totally the wrong place.

In those old editions, there are far fewer photographs within the pages than we’re used to nowadays. So it’s a safe bet that the images which did make it into print were all the more historic or significant.

Even so, it often strikes me that some of the most surprising, charming, visually delightful, even historical material is to be found in our advertising columns – such as this, from the autumn of 1955.

“Cassidy’s Knitted Undies,” it proclaims, above an illustration of three happy ladies who, though clad only in the above-mentioned undergarments, are all smiles as they bask in the comfort of their “warm friends. . . for now and the colder months ahead!”

The advertisement covers all the pricing angles, from the cheapest sets at just under three shillings to the most expensive at six shillings and 11 pence – made from the finest merino wool, known as “botany” wool because the really high-class stuff came from Botany Bay in New South Wales.

Meanwhile, those who couldn’t rush straight out to Cassidy’s on George’s Street, Dublin, and purchase their undies in person are invited to have them delivered by post. Order 20 shillings’ worth, and that delivery will be free of charge. Online shopping, eat your heart out.

As for the ladies themselves, they may look quaint to our eyes – but there’s quite a bit of bare flesh on show here, not something we usually associate with Ireland in the 1950s.

Cassidy’s, sadly, is a shopping experience of the past. But with the winter fast approaching, thermal vests – now rebranded as trendy outdoor “base layer” kit – are still some of the warmest friends we’ll ever have.