From the archive: Happy days – when the milk arrived at your door

Published: April 24th, 1967. Photograph by Gordon Standing

Arminta Wallace

 

G et people talking about the ritual observances of the good old days, and sooner or later the topic of milk will rise to the surface.

Oh yes, we tell our grandsprogs: glass bottles full of milk used to arrive on the doorstep every morning as if by magic. When they were empty you washed them out and put them out on the doorstep, and the whole cycle began again.

The grandsprogs are appalled. They associate glass bottles with drunken violence. Also, they have health and safety objections. It is not okay to pick up a glass bottle which has been left on your doorstep by some unseen, Santa- Claus-style guerrilla operator, and imbibe its contents.

This photograph begs to differ. Taken in the spring of 1967 to illustrate a five-part series by Michael Viney called So Long At The Fair, it shows a milkman going about his daily deliveries in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo.

Named after the song Johnny’s So Long At The Fair, the series examined agricultural developments in the region. Kiltimagh was chosen because the town was considered to represent “the West at its most ordinary and most real”.

How, ironic, then, that this picture wasn’t actually published – because it portrays a scene which, at the time, was about as ordinary and real as it was possible to be.

The little car crammed with milk crates. The empty bottles alongside the full ones. The houses and shops hunched against the wind. The footpath sleek with rain.

And the milkman – whose name, unfortunately, the photographer never recorded, and who was doubtless pretty startled to be confronted by an Irish Times photographer as he went about his business – captured as he steps on to the kerb, his manner relaxed and easy, his smile a ray of sunshine at the heart of the image.

It would almost make you yearn for the good old days. Arminta Wallace

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.