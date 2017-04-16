Easter Rising 2016: Commemorations mark 101st anniversary

Remembering the Rising: A special site dedicated to 1916

Commemorations are underway across the country to mark the 101st anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

A Ceremony, led by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Enda Kenny, will take place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street at 12pm.

Defence Forces Personnel, including a brass band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service will take part and it will conclude with an Air Corps fly past, if weather allows.

At noon the National Flag will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an officer from the Defence Forces.

Meanwhile in Glasnevin wreath laying ceremonies took place at the Sigerson Monument and the graves of Edward Hollywood, the man who gave Ireland the first tricolour flag, and Peadar Kearney, the composer of Amhrán na bhFiann.

On Saturday seven great-grandchildren of those who took part or died in the Easter Rising laid Easter Lilies in the Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square.

Members of the 1916 Relatives Association took part in the annual ceremony which included poetry readings, song and seven children walking through the crowd a wreath and seven Easter lilies.