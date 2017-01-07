Creating a scene in the days before selfies

As we turn our faces to the possibilities, precariousness and pure potential of another new year, we could do worse than to have a good long look at the range of youthful features in today’s photo.

It was taken at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, at a pantomime by the name of Dick Whittington and His Fabulous Cats. The kids are not just outstandingly cute, but totally oblivious to the camera as they respond to the onstage action – a refreshing return to the innocence of the days before selfies.

Rarely can the experience of theatre-going have been illustrated with such up-front charm. Apart from the fact that the photographer waited for precisely the right moment, there’s his use of the theatre itself as a frame for the image: the elaborate curlicues of the Gaiety’s magnificent plasterwork and baroque wallpaper; the drama of the raised curtain, stage left.

But it’s the girls who steal the show. Sadly, we only know the name of the young lady on the left. Hark at her striped dress and hairband: she might have escaped from a production of Alice in Wonderland. Claire O’Regan is either mesmerised or bored by what she’s seeing – my guess is the former, because despite that fed-up physiognomy, she’s looking in the same direction as her companions.

So maybe there has been a row in the camp. Perhaps she, too, wanted a fizzy drink, and didn’t get one. Or maybe the three musketeers on the right have ganged up on her in some other way.

Certainly they’re huddled together in conspiratorial alarm. The lass with the mane of blonde hair is the picture of “He’s Behind You!” shock-horror: and her companions represent a set of variations on the theme.

It’s one of those pictures which render words redundant – except, of course, to say that if you haven’t thought of getting yourself to a theatre show this year, maybe you should. And keep an eye on the drama offstage as well as on.