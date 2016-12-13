Best websites for recording events of 1916 and life in 2016 chosen

The Irish Times is among 10 websites which have been chosen by the public for preservation by the National Library of Ireland (NLI) to mark the centenary of the 1916 Rising.

Five sites were chosen on the basis that they represented the best record of Irish life in 2016 and five more were voted as the best record of the events of 1916.

The websites will be preserved in the NLI’s National Web Archive and were announced by Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys at an award ceremony in the Library’s Kildare Street premises.

“Remembering 1916, Recording 2016” is the NLI’s largest and most ambitious web archiving project to date, with over 600 websites archived this year, which can be accessed openly online, anywhere in the world. The project is part of the Ireland 2016 centenary programme and NLI 2016, the commemorative programme in the National Library.

The websites chosen by the public range from exhibition-focused and commemorative projects to group blogs, national media outlets and online-only news publications, to satirical websites and independent, nonprofit online outlets.

The websites chosen by the public as best remembering 1916 are:

- Westport/Cathair na Mart – http://www.westport1916.com

- Century Ireland – http://www.rte.ie/centuryireland

- Galway: Decade of Commemoration – http://www.galwaydecadeofcommemoration.org

- Rotunda: Birth Of A Nation 1916 – http://www.birthofanation.net

- Come Here To Me!as best recording life in Ireland in 2016 are:

- The Journal – http://www.thejournal.ie

- Waterford Whispers News – http://waterfordwhispersnews.com/

- Rabble – http://www.rabble.ie/

- Broadsheet – http://www.broadsheet.ie

- The Irish Times – http://www.irishtimes.com