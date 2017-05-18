Going out this weekend? Here the best of what to see and do

Selected highlights chosen by Michael Dervan, Jim Carroll, Rosita Boland, Tony Clayton-Lea, Siobhán Long, Aidan Dunne, and Cormac Larkin

San Fermin

Sugar Club Dublin 8pm 16.50 thesugarclub.com

Two years ago, Brooklyn-based San Fermin presented itself as more of a chamber pop experience than anything else. This was due to the band’s linchpin, Ellis Ludwig-Leone, taking his creative cues whilst at college from composer Nico Muhly. Muhly, known for his work with the likes of Grizzly Bear and Sufjan Stevens, imparted the information necessary for the fusion of intuitive, ensemble playing that knits together seamlessly. The band’s second album, Jackrabbit, took them out of the shade with a blend of orchestral pop/folk that was beats-driven, sophisticated, dramatic and playful. Latest album Belong continues San Fermin’s ambitious musical trajectory, so presume rousing music that rebukes categorisation. TCL

Cormac Begley and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh

St. John’s Theatre, Listowel 8pm €18/€16 stjohnstheatrelistowel.com

Two musicians utterly at home in their own skin and hungry for mining the deeper seams of the tradition, Begley and Ó Raghallaigh have brought a fresh sensibility to bear on their chosen instruments of concertina and fiddle. Begley’s recent eponymous solo debut album is a masterclass in personal expression, with his bass, baritone, treble and piccolo concertinas casting light and shadow over his rich west Kerry musical inheritance.

Ó Raghallaigh, a member of The Gloaming, is a musician who favours a less is more approach, with his Hardanger fiddle wending its way across hill and dale. This is music that lurks in quiet corners, occasionally nipping out into the sunlight to whoop and holler at life’s quirks and foibles. SL

Skream - Ollie Jones

Electric Galway 10pm €10 electricgalway.com

Ollie Jones goes west. The Croydon native who started out preaching the dubstep gospel behind the counter at Big Apple Records has always been one to watch. One of the most striking things about Jones’ rise is how he’s successfully taken his sound and smarts to the airwaves with radio gigs first on Rinse FM and later on BBC Radio One. As a producer, he’s released some bumper records and has also shown a fondness for collaborations, forming bassy supergroup Magnetic Man with Benga and Artwork and hooking up more recently with Jackmaster, Seth Troxler, and Eats Everything as JESuS. Support from Paul Belton. JC

The Cool Vernacular

Jim Furlong. The Belltable, 69 O’Connell St, Limerick Until May 27 limerickprintmakers.com

In March 1999, Levi Strauss closed half its US factories, putting 6,000 people out of work. Sales of Levi jeans had slumped, largely because the brand was no longer seen as cool. Cool is what brands aim for, to the extent that they send cool hunters to check out urban subcultures and see what is trending. Jim Furlong studied art at LSAD after 30-plus years in the postal service and is now a member of Limerick Printmakers. In this show he sets out “to create a narrative on the subject of the commodification of cool and cultural dissidence. AD

Rebekka Karijord

Unitarian Church, Dublin €17 ticketmaster.ie

No matter how much we think we can distance ourselves from our past, it proves impossible. Ask Norwegian songwriter, playwright, author, soundtrack composer and performer Rebekka Karijord about her primary influences and she will tell you that – apart from various female songwriters, including Buffy Saint-Marie and Patti Smith – what set her off on a lifetime adventure of creativity was listening to, and absorbing, her mother’s storytelling. All things come to pass, then, as Karijord’s latest album, Mother Tongue, passes on to her own child lessons learned and values gained. Performances in Dublin by Karijord are rare (she last appeared on a Dublin stage in 2013), so this will be a treat; musicians Linnea Olsson and Mariam Wallentin will accompany, while the stage will boast a special set design by Anna Heymowska. TCL

Angel Olsen

Vicar St Dublin 8pm €22.90 ticketmaster.ie Also Sat Opera House Cork 8pm €22 corkoperahouse.ie; Sun Empire Music Hall, Belfast 8pm £17 thebelfastempire.com

‘Rising artist.’ ‘One to watch.’ ‘Hotly tipped.’ Over the past five years, US indie/folk singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has seen the clichés come and go, yet she has wisely carried on as if such trumpeting meant nothing to her. In other words, she has allowed her music to do the work.

Another wise move, as her three studio albums have proved; across Half Way Home (2012), Burn your Fire for no Witness (2014) and My Woman (2016), Olsen presents music that is linked to Americana as much as it is to punk rock, that references Loretta Lynn as much as Courtney Love. Olsen started off her music career collaborating with (among others) Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, but these past several years has travelled solo. To say it suits her is an understatement. TCL

Yestival

Tivoli Dublin 9pm €25 twitter.com/MotherDublin

A bash to mark Ireland saying yes to marriage equality two years ago, Yestival is pulling out all the stops with this extravaganza. Dimitri From Paris (left) is the headliner, a DJ who mines a rich and deep seam of house and disco to turn any dancefloor insideout. The other big draw is eye-catching theatre and events production crew THISISPOPBABY who bring the End of the World Tea Dance and its array of fabulousness to the heart of the Liberties. Performers giving a twirl in and around all of the above include Le Galaxie, the Mother DJs, Scotty the Blue Bunny, Bourgeois & Maurice, Lucy McCormick: Triple Threat, Lockie Chapman & Timmy Matley (The Overtones) and The She. JC

Dialog:ue

White’s Tavern Belfast 9.30pm £7/£5

The Belfast art collective behind this monthly event welcome Italian selector Quest to town tonight. The man known as Marco Maranza has seen his profile rise significantly in recent times thanks to both his residency at Loft in Brescia and appearances at such clubs as Hoppetosse in Berlin, Closer in Kiev and Undersound in London. What sets Maranza apart from his peers is a sublime agility to cross the tracks when it comes to electronic music from electro to techno, an eclectic policy which is probably a hat tip to his roots in hip-hop. Support for Quest from Seb Munroe, Kev Coll, Conal Mc and Thomas Faulkner. JC

UFO

Index Dublin 10.30pm €15/€12/€10 soundcloud.com/justsayfouk

Fouk is the handiwork of Dutch partners in crime and former Nijmegen school pals Daniel Leseman and Hans Peeman. While both have made great strides with other projects – Leseman as the co-founder of the Outplay label and the producer of much admired Motor City-influenced deep house and Peeman as a graphic designer – their collaborations as Fouk have also attracted attention. To date, the pair’s work has appeared on such tastemaker imprints as Heist (the label operated by Detroit Swindle), The House of Disco and Razor-N-Tape. If you’re a fan of grooves which comes with a serious blast of innovative disco and funk, this is the duo for you. JC

Skerries Traditional Music Weekend

Various venues, all weekend. skerriestraditionalmusic.com

Music students and listeners, and hurlers on the ditch are all likely to find something of note at this year’s festival. Music workshops for pipes fiddle, whistle, flute, concertina, accordion, banjo, harp, set and sean nós dancing will keep early birds on high alert, while night owls will be spoilt for choice with Altan, The Kilfenora Céilí Band, John Carty, Frankie Gavin and De Danann burning the (not quite midnight) oil. Skerries’ location adds a certain tincture of summer to the mix, independent of matters meteorological. Lectures and Irish language conversation classes add further dimensions to what is an impressive three day programme. SL

Mick Hanley

Glenville Pitch & Putt Club, Kiltipper Road, Tallaght 9pm €17/€15 musiclee.ie

Refreshing to see this troubadour willing to test drive a new venue, bringing the mountain to Mohammed, so to speak. Hanly’s repertoire is packed with a lot more little gems than just his gargantuan Past The Point Of Rescue. Emotionally complex, thematically diverse and musically rich, Hanly’s appetite for steering himself deep into the fabric of a song is as powerful as it was back in his Rusty Ol’ Halo days. SL

Sirene 1009

Stack Theatre, Cork School of Music, 8pm, €16/€10/€5, busterandfriends.com

The sonic anarchy of free improvisation may not be everyone’s idea of a fun night out, but for those of an aurally adventurous disposition, Sirene1009 will be an antidote to musical orthodoxy. Led by Cork-based Korean guitarist Han Earl Park, the group features a trio of experienced British improvisers, bassist Dominic Lash, drummer Mark Sanders and vocalist Caroline Pugh. Park has taught improvisation at UCC and played with some of the titans of free music, including Wadada Leo Smith and Evan Parker. His own biog notes that he “engages a radical, liminal, cyborg virtuosity in which mind, body and artifact collide”, and there’s really only one way to find out what that means. With support from US saxophonist Catherine Sikora and Cork-based drummer Dan Walsh. CL

Ariana Grande

3Arena Dublin €70.50/€60.50 (sold out) 8pm ticketmaster.ie

We have been here before – a hugely successful twentysomething who started life in showbiz as a child. In Ariana Grande’s case, it was stints in musicals (Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast) and, at eight years of age, performing in a cruise ship karaoke lounge. From there, it was teen idol status via the Nickelodeon TV show Victorious.

Now approaching the grand (or, if you will, Grande) old age of 24, the Florida-born singer has effortlessly bridged the gap between puppet and star. She commands a fan base that has not only made her one of the most successful pop/R&B singers on the planet but also one of the highest ranking on various social media platforms - Grande’s music videos have been viewed almost seven billion times, she has 104m followers on Instagram, and more than 45m on Twitter. No wonder this show is sold out. TCL

Daniel Wang

Wigwam Dublin 11pm €12/€5 wigwamdublin.com

Daniel Wang is back in town again. A regular and welcome visitor to the city – he was around the houses at the Beatyard festival in Dun Laoghaire last summer – Wang is someone who has consistently proven to be ahead of the pack with his outlook and work. Wang established the Balihu label back in 1993 which went on to release a slew of great tracks full of heart and soul. In more recent times, Wang has put out tracks on Eskimo and Rush Hour and has kept putting in the happy hours behind the decks. He’s joined for this trip to the city by Bodytonic legend Conor L and the Wigwam residents. JC

World Fiddle Day

Various venues, Scartaglen, Co Kerry, worldfiddledayscartaglin.ie

The rich musical history and landscape of Sliabh Luachra is writ large in this now annual gathering, where the spirit of Patrick O’Keeffe, peerless fiddle player and teacher, is stitched into its fabric. For the first time, poetry features in Scartaglen’s World Fiddle Day programme, with local poets Eileen Sheehan, John W. Sexton and Breda Joy reading from their work on Saturday. The sublime Matt Cranitch will open a photo exhibition on the late fiddler Seamus Creagh, while Gerry Harrington and a host of other players will join in the many sessions throughout the day, culminating in a concert in Scartaglen’s Heritage Centre. SL

Summer Haze #1

Tara Building, Dublin 7pm €20/€16

It’s always good to see new spaces throwing shapes and the co-working gallery on Tara St is the venue for this party. It’s headlined by Marc Piñol, the Barcelona veteran DJ and music journalist who is closely involved with John Talabot’s Hivern Discs label. Indeed, both Catalans have worked together as Quentin (see Mirage from the duo from last year). It’s not Piñol’s only collaborative project and he’s also produced deep experimental tech as CPI with Casablanca. Support from Reevs and Jus Damien, with visuals from Patricio Cassinoni and Hector Castells. JC

Culture Shock - Martinez

Pgymalion Dublin 6pm €10 pyg.ie

Culture Shock mark four years of parties with a visit from Martinez, the Swedish-born and Copenhagen-based DJ and producer responsible for many epic nights at the South William Street venue.

The man born Martin Swanstein (above) has had a hand in many superbly tracks over the years for such labels as Guidance, Get Physical!, Minibar, Dessous, NervMusic, Cadenza and his own Concealed Sounds and Re:connected set-ups. Along the way, there have been remixes for folks like Underworld and Nathan Fake as well as regular appearances at such A-list clubs as Space, Nitsa, Panorama Bar and Cocoon as his sound has changed from deep dubby house to minimal tech and back again. Support from Aaron Nolan and Gideon Hill. JC

Fleadh Nua

Various venues, Ennis, Co Clare fleadhnua.com

This Fleadh, founded in Dublin in 1970 was the first gathering to bring together concerts, céilidhe, music, song and dance workshops and street entertainment: quite a revolutionary concept at the time.

This year’s raft of free events will be further enriched by appearances from the redoubtable west Kerry accordion player Seamus Begley along with Téada’s Oisín MacDiarmada, as well as singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (above), Sliabh Luachra duo Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly and Donal O’Connor and Gerry O’Beirne. Feels like summer must be here now that Fleadh Nua’s broken out of its traps. SL