Going out: Princess Nokia, Saramai, Sleaford Mods and more

Monday



Catherine Greene - Ambitious, allegorical bronze figurative sculptures

The Assembly Rooms, City House, 58 South William St, Dublin Until October 29

catherinegreene.com

Catherine Greene’s exhibition includes just three works, but each is a substantial bronze composite, one with five individual figures, the others with two each. All centre on the allegorical meeting of wolf and human. More werewolf than wolf, perhaps, because the wolf is an ambiguous presence, even an aspect of the human. It could be that the negotiations between wolf and human circle around an acceptance of nature in ourselves.

Two Paths

Paintings by Charles Tyrrell. Taylor Galleries, 16 Kildare St, Dublin. Until November 5

taylorgalleries.ie

In the early 1980s Charles Tyrrell, living in Dublin, salvaged floorboards and beams from St Peter’s Church on Aungier St prior to its demolition. That set him off on a series of 3D paintings – or 2D sculptures – based on the wooden forms. Now, after several years painting on the fast, slippery surface of aluminium panels, he returned to his store of salvaged wood, a much slower surface, to see if it still provided inspiration. It does, and this show includes both aluminium and wood-based works.

Tuesday



Stephen Loughman - WI

Kevin Kavanagh Gallery, Chancery Lane, Dublin Until November 12

kevinkavanaghgallery.ie

Stephen Loughman’s deadpan realist paintings of film sets from well-known mainstream productions have a slightly unsettling undercurrent. They are both real and unreal, they are devoid of people but suggest the odd absence of people – and they are often vaguely, troublingly familiar. Now he changes tack but achieves a similar effect in a different context. The sources for his latest paintings are would-be English rural domestic settings in a series of picture postcards produced by the Women’s Institute, a Brexit idyll of blissful country life. Yet unease simmers. Again the question becomes not what are we seeing but: what are we missing?

Wednesday



Saramai

Whelan’s Upstairs Dublin 8pm €10

whelanslive.com

This Meath trio is named after their singer, who in the real world is the sister of The Lost Brothers’ Oisin Leech. We first caught a gig of theirs at Dingle’s Other Voices last December, and since, they have delivered music that eases its way into the system. This gig witnesses the launch of Saramai’s new EP, Magnetic North, and in a gesture we admire, the admission price includes a free copy.

Princess Nokia

Grand Social Dublin 7.30pm €10

princessnokia.org

Featuring New York performer and rapper Destiny Frasqueri and producer Christopher Lare, Princess Nokia’s soundclash is as colourful and vivid as the city which produced them. Both have been involved in other projects (Frasqieri most prominently as Wavy Spice), but Princess Nokia’s latest mixtape 1992 demonstrates a sure footing when it comes to navigating such issues as race, identity and gender.

The Long Way Around

JJ Smyths, Dublin, 9pm, €10

jjsmyths.com

Composer, bassist, educator and rhythm master Ronan Guilfoyle excels particularly in the looseness of the trio setting, where his forceful, metrically inquisitive playing has free rein. For his latest three-piece, the Dún Laoghaire man has drafted two of the younger generation’s finest, his son guitarist Chris Guilfoyle and rising drummer Matthew Jacobson. The aptly-named trio play this one-off concert of new music prior to departing for a tour of Australia.

Thursday



Sleaford Mods

Vicar St Dublin 7.30pm €22.90

ticketmaster.ie

Sleaford Mods have proved that there is much love out there for unrefined, sparse and pugnacious music that takes its cues from electro/punk/rap. Factor in impassioned analyses of grim working-class life in Britain, and you have an authentic, uncompromising band of the people.

Cormac Begley and Rushad Eggleston

National Concert Hall, Dublin 8pm €15

nch.ie

West Kerry concertina player is joined by US innovator and cello percussionist, (and co-founder of Crooked Still) Eggleston, for their only performance in Dublin this autumn. This is a night that promises much by way of spectacular musical hairpin bends.

Conor Cauldwell and Danny Diamond

The Cobblestone, Smithfield 8.30pm €10

cobblestonepub.ie

This Belfast-born fiddle duo have taken their instruments on a picaresque and spare journey through the byways and bothareens of the northern landscape from whence they came on their recent album North, merging found manuscript tunes with those from the oral tradition, along with original pieces. Tonight the pair celebrate the album launch.

Cate Le Bon

The Workman’s Club Dublin 8pm €18.50

theworkmansclub.com

Welsh songwriter Cate Timothy has been tipping away for over 10 years, initially as a guest vocalist for indigenous music acts such as Gruff Rhys, Manic Street Preachers, and Funeral for a Friend. The past few years, however, has seen Le Bon develop their own imposing style.