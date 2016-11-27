Going Out: Kate Tempest, Super Furry Animals, Lisa Hannigan and more

MONDAY

In Sense of Place: Students Select

Highlanes Gallery, Laurence St, Drogheda, Co Louth Until January 28 highlanes.ie

A strikingly ambitious project supported by Drogheda Credit Union: 12 students from St Oliver’s Community College and Our Lady’s College Greenhills Drogheda select works from the British Council Collection (including works by Turner Prize winners) and the Drogheda Municipal Art Collection. The students selected the work (including Madame Yvonde’s Miss Susan Bligh as Calypso, 1935, right) and went on to shape, publicise and administrate the exhibition.

TUESDAY

Kate Tempest

Whelan’s Dublin 8pm €16 (sold out) whelanslive.com Also Wed, Belfast

If for some reason you haven’t witnessed Kate Tempest perform, then you won’t get a chance tonight, as this gig is sold out. If you are lucky enough to have a ticket and able to squeeze your way in towards the stage, however, then prepare yourself for as committed and intense a spoken-word experience as you’ll ever witness. Tempest’s latest album, Let Them Eat Chaos, will be plugged, but not at the expense of other, possibly much stronger, material. TCL

WEDNESDAY

Margaret Glaspy

Grand Social Dublin 8pm €15 thegrandsocial.ie

New York-based singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy has been around for a mere three years, but has already grasped the imagination (and the fanbase) with this year’s debut album, Emotions and Math. This is her debut Irish performance, to be followed this coming weekend by her Other Voices appearance in Dingle, Co Kerry. After that, she’ll either love us or leave us. TCL

Super Furry Animals

The Limelight Belfast 8pm £24.50 limelightbelfast.com Also Thurs, Dublin

They went away, but now they’re back, and crikey are they making sure we sit up and pay attention again. One of contemporary music’s most beloved and beautifully irrational bands, Cardiff’s Super Furry Animals turn back the clock with back-to-back performances of their first two albums, Fuzzy Logic (1996) and Radiator (1997). Both 20 years old (pretty much), and each still sounding surreal, skewed and distinctly SFA. TCL

Howard Peach

Arthurs, Thomas St, Dublin, 9pm, €15/€12,facebook.com/bluemoodsie

Young Belgian percussionist Lander Gyselinck is the sort of drummer who makes you wonder what other drummers have been doing with their time. His New York trio, with much- respected US saxophonist Chris Speed and fast-rising Brooklyn-based Dubliner Simon Jermyn on bass, packs a powerful creative punch, and this has the whiff of the sort of concert that could talked about for years to come. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

THURSDAY

Lisa Hannigan

Seapoint Ballroom, Salthill Galway 8pm €26/€24 roisindubh.net

With her third album, At Swim, quickly spreading its attractions far and wide, Lisa Hannigan (right) embarks on a nationwide tour. Having road tested the album during the summer in a series of shows at relatively low-key venues, the songs have settled, and this December tour may well see the year go out on a high point.

ART

Now & Then

Hillsboro Fine Art, 49 Parnell Sq West, Dublin Until December 23 hillsborofineart.com

It has often been observed that artists, in whatever field, tend to remake the same work in slightly differing form throughout their lives. Each new beginning turns out to be a return to deep-rooted, perhaps unconscious preoccupations. Now & Then puts that proposition to the test by matching early pieces by a number of artists – from Enzo Cucchi to Eilis O’Connell, Gwen O’Down to Pat Hall – with recent works.