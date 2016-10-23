Going Out: John Butler Yeats, Birdy, James Blake, Carmen Lundy and more

MONDAY

John Butler Yeats

Portraits from the Niland Collection (Until November 28) Revisions: 11 artists who were the first to graduate from GMIT-Mayo’s Fine Art BA course (Until November 5) Ballina Arts Centre, Barrett St, Ballina ballinaartscentre.com

John Butler Yeats, father of William Butler and Jack B, is the often-overlooked Yeats. A dreamer whose achievements did not match up to his high ambitions, he was, nonetheless, an exceptional, and exceptionally modern portrait artist, adept at psychological insight and conveying a sense of inner life in his sitters. The Model Niland collection boasts a fine selection of his work, and Ballina, on the Moy at its most surging and wild, is somehow an ideal place to see it.

TUESDAY

Birdy

Olympia Theatre Dublin 7pm €40.05 ticketmaster.ie Also Wed, Dublin

Just past 20, and the antithesis of the likes of Taylor Swift and Rihanna, Birdy – her real name is the quite longer Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde – has gone from performing cover versions to cracking the Top 10 album charts with her latest (third) very smart album, Beautiful Lies.

John Carpenter

Vicar St Dublin 7pm €55 ticketmaster.ie

Subtitled Live Retrospective, this one-off event sees noted US film director and soundtrack composer John Carpenter performing synth-driven music from a selection of his movies (including Escape from New York, The Fog, Halloween) as well as recent compositions from his Lost Themes albums. Visuals and montages from his film work will be included as backdrops.

Hot Club of Cowtown

Dublin, Letterkenny; continues next week; musicnetwork.ie

Texas trio Hot Club of Cowtown are filling in the part of the musical Venn Diagram where jazz, bluegrass and western swing overlap. Vocalist and fiddler Elana James, guitarist Whit Smith and bassist Jake Erwin summon the spirits of Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grapelli and Bob Willis in a feel- good show that won them a legion of admirers on this side of the Atlantic a decade ago when they appeared on Later with Jools Holland.

ADVERTISEMENT

WEDNESDAY

The Lumineers

3Arena Dublin 8pm €38.50 ticketmaster.ie

Denver, Colorado band The Lumineers may have taken a leaf or two out of the folk/rock guide as written by Mumford & Sons, but their sparser style brings what they do closer to earth without the safety net of layered instrumentation. How the band’s downhome, almost rustic music, will fare in such a large venue will be interesting, to say the least.

THURSDAY

James Blake

Olympia Theatre Dublin 8pm €37 ticketmaster.ie

Beginning his immensely successful career six years ago as a songwriter, musician and producer with a trio of dubstep EPs, Londoner James Blake has since advanced into the upper realms of pop music by collaborating with the likes of Bon Iver, Kanye West and Beyoncé. Solo shows such as this, however, dial down the fame quotient, and present Blake’s often fragile and minimalist music to good effect.

Eats Everything

Carbon Galway 10pm €12/€11 facebook.com/NoirGalway

It’s been another busy year for Bristol producer and DJ Daniel Pearce aka Eat Everything. Pick of the bunch from his 2016 output for many would probably be his thumping, sound system-bothering rework of Green Velvet’s classic Flash. Pearce can add that to his releases for Claude Von Stroke’s Dirtybird and his own Edible labels and remixes for such blue-chip acts as Rudimental, Four Tet and Disclosure. Support from the NOIR residents.

House and Home

The Architecture Gallery, Irish Architectural Archive, 45 Merrion Sq, Dublin October 27- March 31

The Irish Architectural Archive, a national treasure, marks its 40th birthday – it was established by Dr Edward McParland and Nicholas Robinson – with a fascinating exhibition and publication built around 40 original architectural drawings spanning residential projects in Ireland from the mid-18th century to the late-20th century, plus models, photographs and publications. The result is a cross-section of both Irish residential architecture in that time span - and the archive’s considerable holdings.

Cormac Begley

St John’s Arts Centre, Listowel 8pm €12/€10 stjohnstheatrelistowel.com

Begley’s utter possession of the concertina in all its forms from piccolo to baritone and bass, renders the instrument afresh, propelled by the variety of tones available to him through this most modest of instrument families. Tonight he’s joined by the intriguing cellist, clown and all-round wit, Rushad Eggleston for an evening of highly original musical hijinks.

Cuar

The Cube Theatre, NUIG 1pm Adm free nuigalway.ie/artsinaction

Anyone’s who’s been lucky enough to hear the jazz and minimalist-influenced Ensemble Ériú will be curious to hear founder members Neil Ó Lochlainn and Matthew Berrill’s latest incarnation as a trio, with the hugely inventive fiddle player, Aoife Ní Bhriain. This lunchtime concert is a perfect opportunity to take a peep behind the curtain at their shiny new collaboration.

Carmen Lundy

Opium Rooms, Wexford St, Dublin 7.30pm, €29.95/€24.95, wavtickets.ie

US jazz singer Carmen Lundy (above) began her career in New York in the late 1970s with the legendary Thad Jones/Mel Lewis orchestra and she has been keeping similarly exalted company ever since. She arrives in Dublin this week with a top-notch band that includes ex-Tonight Show drummer Marvin ‘Smitty’ Smith and rising pianist Victor Gould.