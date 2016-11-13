Going out: Danny Brown, ABC, Michael Nyman and Charles Lloyd Quartet

Monday

Danny Brown

Academy, Dublin 8pm 1 26.50

The Detroit, Michigan man is one of the most interesting artists in hip hop. His latest album Atrocity Exhibition stretches his talents further still, jumping the barriers between grime and funk, hip hop and pop with barely a look over his shoulder. At a time when many artists are sanitising their message to rack up the chart hits and widen their demographic, Brown remains loyal to the more traditional musical mantras of sex and drugs. At the time of writing, Brown’s home state, at the heart of the US rust belt, had yet to say whether it was supporting Trump or Clinton, even though it’s too late to matter much. Don’t be surprised if politics plays a part with a furious track of three

Tuesday

ABC

Olympia theatre Dublin, 8pm, €45.05,

One of the most enduring pop records of the past 35 years is Lexicon of Love, a themed work released in 1982, and which delivered unto the singles charts a trio of solid gold pop songs (Poison Arrow, The Look of Love, All of my Heart) co-written by frontman Martin Fry. With the lesser quality Lexicon of Love II album now out, expect an evening of svelte pop with love as its primary focus. Expect the appearance of a gold lamé suit, too.

The End is Nigh

Trinity Science Gallery, Dublin 1pm Adm Free

As part of Science Week 2016, the Science Gallery looks into global catastrophes, beginning today with extra- planetary threats and what humanity could do if faced with the prospect of a large asteroid or comet hitting us and causing a mass extinction. Continues tomorrow and Thursday with talks on the threats posed by artificial intelligence and climate change.

Wednesday

Charles Lloyd Quartet

Vicar Street, Dublin, 8.30pm, €65/€39

Even by jazz standards, Charles Lloyd has had a long career. It’s 50 years since the great saxophonist was the toast of the flower power generation, one of the first jazz musicians to break through to the mainstream pop audience. But the patrician Lloyd is not one for the backward glance, and his current group, with bassist Reuben Rogers, drummer Kendrick Scott and pianist Gerald Clayton is as fresh and original as any in jazz.

Thursday

Michael Nyman

Olympia Theatre, Dublin, 8pm, €43

Perhaps best known for his soundtrack to Jane Campion’s 1993 film, The Piano (and not at all for the 1976 British sex comedy, Keep it up Downstairs) Michael Nyman (right) is the go-to person if you want an opera, concerto, or chamber piece. This show is different from his usual, however, in that it’s a rare solo performance – just Nyman and his piano. How calm will that be?

What So Not

District 8, Dublin, 11pm, €10/€8

These days, What So Not is a one-man-band, the work of Sydeny producer Chris Emerson aka Emoh Instead, but it began as a collaboration between Emerson and Flume. After tracks like Jaguar and High You Are, Flume bailed, leaving Emerson to keep the show on the road. He’s not totally finished with collaborations, though, as RL Grime joined him in the studio for tracks like Tell Me and newbie Waiting.

Echoes and Reflections - Retrospective of the work of David Crone

Gallery I, RHA Gallagher Gallery, 15 Ely Place, Dublin, November 16-December 21

David Crone is a brilliant painter of a patched-up, composite world, a quality that emerged when he was painting his Belfast environment during the Troubles. He painted the everyday but, as he pointed out, signs of stress and strain were ubiquitous in the everyday. More recently, another patched-together world has preoccupied him: his garden, changing and transforming daily and through the seasons. An invariably thoughtful, arresting, gifted painter.

The Pipes The Pipes

RHA, Ely Place, 8pm, €17

Three pipers and two visual artists pay homage to the uilleann pipes in a unique live performance commissioned by The Dock, Carrick on Shannon. At the heart of this live experience is the playing of a trio of exceptional pipers, Padraig McGovern, Maitiú Ó Casaide and John Tuohy. Donal Dineen and Lionel Palun respond to the powerful sound by creating a magical picture show. Mesmerising and unmissable.