Without Name review: hell-bound for naked forest nuttiness

Jagged edits and bad trip cliches mean Lorcan Finnegan’s latest fails to strike fear

Tara Brady

Alan McKenna in “Without Name”.  

Alan McKenna in “Without Name”.

Film Title: Without Name

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Starring: Alan McKenna, Niamh Algar, James Browne, Olga Wehrly, Morgan C. Jones, Brandon Maher

Genre: Horror

Running Time: 93 min

Thu, May 4, 2017, 16:00

First published: Thu, May 4, 2017, 16:00

   

Lorcan Finnegan is the talented director behind such short-form discombobulating delights as Curiosity (2006), Changes (2007) and Foxes (2012). We have no doubt that he will one day make a terrific feature film. Unhappily, Without Name is not that film.

Adding a post-colonial footnote to a well-worn folk horror formula, English land surveyor Eric (Alan McKenna) is dispatched into Irish woodland at the behest of an ill-defined corporation. He is soon joined by Olivia (Niamh Algar), his younger assistant and lover, but not before he sees and hears something in the forest, and happens upon a handwritten manuscript entitled “Knowledge of Trees”.

 Is Eric’s dysfunctional family life taking a toll? Or is there a more supernatural explanation?

So far, so spooky. But Garret Shanley’s ambitiously ambiguous script quickly gets mired between ley-line horror, eco-fable and psychological badlands. The onscreen pacing, too, fails to coalesce into involving atmospherics. 

Add local nutter Gus (James Browne) to the mix, with his tinfoil-hat chit-chat about auras, and an unhealthy dose of magic mushrooms, and this already muddled psyche-out descends into a flurry of jagged edits and bad-trip cliches. At best, the silly final act looks like a remake of Roman Polanski’s Repulsion by the Scary Movie team. At worst, it’s a cut-price Shrooms clone. 

When genre fans say “beware the 15A horror film”, they’re not talking about the scare quotient, but they could be talking about this film.

Against all this, a hardworking cast stay straight-faced, adding nuance and realism to a project that is hell-bound for naked forest nuttiness. Tech specs also impress: Piers McGrail’s creepy chiaroscuro cinematography and Gavin O’Brien and Neil O’Connor’s unsettling score never falter, even when the movie literally and figuratively loses the plot.  Disappointing.

Thu, May 4, 2017, 16:00

First published: Thu, May 4, 2017, 16:00

   