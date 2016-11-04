Watch ‘You’ve Been Trumped Too’ right now

Filmed in Scotland and the US, Anthony Baxter's film, a follow up to his 2011 documentary You've Been Trumped, returns to the story of the real-estate developer's treatment of those living near the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, including 92-year-old Molly Forbes and her son Michael.

"When Trump announced he was running for the presidency in the summer of 2015," Baxter wrote in The Guardian this week, "I was dumbfounded to discover Molly was still collecting water from a nearby stream because her water supply wasn’t working. Now that was a story I couldn’t ignore.

"We won’t be cowered by Trump’s legal threats and cyberbullying. That’s why we made You’ve Been Trumped Too available free to all voters in America on Thursday night ahead of its UK release. This is the film he doesn’t want you to see."

The documentary received a limited release in the United States last month, and in a number of UK and Irish cinemas this weekend. And now it is available worldwide on Baxter's Facebook page. The question remains as to whether it can have any impact on the results of next Tuesday's US presidential election.

