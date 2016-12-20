Watch: Tom Cruise drops one of the funniest trailers of the year

Cruise and his hapless co-stars are hilarious in this accidentally uploaded Mummy reboot trailer

Updated: 49 minutes ago

The trailer for 'The Mummy', starring Tom Cruise, has gone viral after it was released online without sound effects, the version of the trailer was reportedly online for nearly a week before later being deleted. Video: IMAX

 

Due to be released in mid-2017, The Mummy is Universal Studios’ latest attempt at a franchise reboot, but judging by the recently released Imax trailer, there’s still a lot of sound editing to be done before the film is ready.

From the isolated screams, inadvertent grunts and mis-synced explosions to the occasional “oohs” and “aahs” this trailer ranks as one of the funniest released this year - or any.

While Imax has since deleted the trailer from its official platforms, thanks to eagle-eyed fans, it will live on forever on the unforgiving internet.

