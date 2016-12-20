Watch: Tom Cruise drops one of the funniest trailers of the year

Due to be released in mid-2017, The Mummy is Universal Studios’ latest attempt at a franchise reboot, but judging by the recently released Imax trailer, there’s still a lot of sound editing to be done before the film is ready.

From the isolated screams, inadvertent grunts and mis-synced explosions to the occasional “oohs” and “aahs” this trailer ranks as one of the funniest released this year - or any.

While Imax has since deleted the trailer from its official platforms, thanks to eagle-eyed fans, it will live on forever on the unforgiving internet.