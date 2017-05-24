‘Top Gun’ sequel confirmed by Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, still feeling the need for speed, said in an interview that a sequel to his 1986 military action film Top Gun is “definitely happening”.

Cruise, who is currently promoting his latest film The Mummy, was appearing on Australia’s morning TV show Sunrise on Wednesday when he was asked by the host if rumours of Top Gun 2 were true.

“It’s true, it’s true,” he said, before adding: “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year. It’s happening.”

In the original film, Cruise played the cocky pilot Maverick, who was one of the top students in an US training camp for elite military fighter pilots and engaged in a bitter rivalry with a fellow pilot played by Val Kilmer.

The Paramount Pictures film launched Cruise’s career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million (about €312 million) worldwide, according to film-tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Representatives for Paramount Pictures declined to comment to Reuters on whether the studio is involved with the sequel.

Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of him with Cruise last week, noting that it was the 31st anniversary of the opening day of Top Gun.

In January 2016, Bruckheimer teased Top Gun fans by tweeting: “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

Reuters