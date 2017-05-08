The new Blade Runner 2049 trailer has landed

The new trailer for Blade Runner 2049 gives a more complete look at the long-awaited follow-up to Ridley Scott’s seminal science fiction thriller, directed by Denis Villeneuve, the Oscar-nominated director of Arrival.

Harrison Ford returns to play Rick Deckard, while the film is led by Ryan Gosling, as a cop who discovers a long buried secret about the dystopian world of Los Angeles in 2049. The film also stars Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

Ridley Scott, who directed the 1982 original, is onboard as a producer. He also came up with the concept. In an interview with the Guardian, he said: “Alcon Entertainment were about to buy the title and they said to me, ‘Look, we’re about to pay God knows how many millions – do you think there’s a sequel here?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ They said, ‘What is it?’ And I said, ‘I’ll tell you when you pay me!’”

He couldn’t find time to make it himself, working on this summer’s Alien: Covenant, but Villeneuve, whose credits also include Prisoners and Sicario, stepped up instead. “The first movie was a film noir, quite intense with melancholia and an existential crisis, so we are not far away from the thematics of the first movie, I will say,” Villeneuve said earlier this year. “It’s the same genre, the same atmosphere.”

In a live Facebook Q&A today, Ford revealed why he decided to come back for the sequel. “The character is woven into the story in a way that intrigued me,” he said. “There’s a very strong emotional context and the relationship between the character, Deckard, to the other characters I found fascinating. I think it’s interesting to develop a character after a period of time.” “And it was an interesting experience, a very gratifying experience.”

Gosling said it was “overwhelming” to be part of such a classic.

Blade Runner 2049 hits cinemas on October 6th. – (Guardian Service)