Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher has died in hospital, days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

The 60-year-old, who became an international screen star and sex symbol when she appeared as Princess Leia in the 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23rd.

In a statement released on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.

“Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes have poured in for the actor, who went on to appear in three Star Wars sequels including 2015’s seventh film in the franchise, The Force Awakens.

‘Deeply saddened’

Star Trek actor William Shatner tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Fisher had appeared to be stable in hospital in California following her medical episode on a United Airlines flight on Friday.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Christmas Day: “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Fisher, who had been in England until recent days shooting the third season of the British sitcom Catastrophe, suffered a heart attack during a flight on Friday from London to Los Angeles. She was met by paramedics and rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Harrison Ford

Her death came a month after the actor and author made headlines by disclosing that she had a three-month affair with her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford 40 years ago.

Fisher revealed the affair to People magazine while promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist, just before it went on sale.

The book is based on Fisher’s diaries from her time working on the first Star Wars movie.

Fisher said the affair started and ended in 1976 during production on the blockbuster sci-fi adventure in which she first appeared as the intrepid Princess Leia. Ford played the maverick space pilot Han Solo.

“It was so intense,” Fisher told People. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.” She was 19 and Ford was 33 at the time.

“How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me? I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind,” she wrote of Ford in the memoir, the latest of several books Fisher authored over the years.

Fisher reprised the role in two Star Wars sequels.

She gained sex symbol status in 1983’s Return of the Jedi when her Leia character wore a metallic gold bikini while enslaved by the diabolical Jabba the Hutt.

She returned last year in Disney’s reboot of the Star Wars franchise, The Force Awakens, appearing as the more matronly General Leia Organa, leader of the Resistance movement fighting the evil First Order.

Agencies