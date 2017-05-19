Six of the best movies to see on the big screen this weekend

COLOSSAL ★★★★

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo. Starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, Tim Blake Nelson. Cert 15A, limited release, 109mins

Anne Hathaway returns in this lo-fi sci-fi romp about an unemployed writer struggling with alcoholism and a giant reptilian monster terrorising urban Koreans. But wait. There’s something awfully familiar about that beast. A movie that looks like the most fun you can have around the theme of personal responsibility soon takes a darker swerve, before delivering a grand, operatic denouement. A dazzlingly original fantasy conceit, worked to perfection. Take note DCEU and Marvelverse. TB Review/Trailer

FRANTZ ★★★

Directed by François Ozon. Starring Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner, Marie Gruber. Cert 12A, limited release, 114mins

A Frenchman in the inter-war years visits the grave of a slain German soldier in Ozon’s tricky, clever remake of an obscure 1932 Ernst Lubitsch film. He becomes friends with the family. But what is he hiding? Such gameplaying is typical for the post-Hitchcockian Ozon, who, throughout Frantz teases with disingenuous epistolary voiceover and untrustworthy images. Even the title serves as a twisty political homonym: France is victorious, but at the cost of Frantz. Lovely b&w images. TB Review/Trailer



INVERSION ★★★★

Directed by Behnam Behzadi. Starring Sahar Dowlatshahi, Ali Mosaffa, Ali Reza Aghakhani, Setareh Pesyani, Roya Javidnia, Shirin Yazdanbakhsh. Club, IFI members, 84mins

Sahar Dolatshahi is trapped among an ensemble of self-absorbed bullies whose presumptuousness and misogyny is backed upwith insults, indignation and the odd physical dig. Outside in smog-filled Tehran, the hot, grey haze works as an extended metaphor: Niloofar’s life is as oppressive and stultifying as the choked skies. Niloofar’s situation is a simple equation for those around her: no husband, no agency. TB Review/Trailer



THEIR FINEST ★★★★

Directed by Lone Scherfig. Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Helen McCrory, Jack Huston, Richard E. Grant, Rachael Stirling, Henry Goodman, Jeremy Irons. Cert 12A, gen release, 117mins

A varied team of film-makers shoot a patriotic drama in England during the second World War. Arterton, who plays the writer, does tremendous work, bringing a rare vulnerability to a Blitz-era heroine where a lesser thespian might have opted for full-blown Stiff Upper Lip. Picture Brief Encounter’s Celia Johnson with a Welsh lilt. The production makes charming use of the no-budget film-within-the-film and of its talented, likeable ensemble. Funny, moving and cast in depth. TB Review/Trailer

LADY MACBETH ★★★★★

Directed by William Oldroyd. Starring Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank. Cert 16, gen release, 89mins

Stirring, kinetic adaption of Nikolia Leskov’s 1865 novella Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk, concerning a young woman who fights back violently after being sold into a loveless marriage. Oldroyd relocates the stort to Northumberland with windy, effective results. Pugh, who made such an unforgettable debut in Carol Morley’s The Falling, is remarkable as the variously carnal, ruthless, suffering, pitiable, monstrous anti-heroine. Imagine the fur and feathers Angela Carter would spit out if she chewed up Downton Abbey. TB Review/Trailer



THE HANDMAIDEN ★★★★

Directed by Chan-wook. Starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong . Cert 18, limited release, 145 mins

Lovely, sexually explicit Korean adaptation of Sarah Walters’s Fingersmith. This is easily the most lavish period piece of the past year, composed of striking, bewitching tableaux that could often pass for ancient scrolls or woodcuttings. The tricksy plot streamlines and improves the final, messy section of the source novel to mislead even the most astute viewer. Not the grand, bloody spectacle we were expected from the Stoker director, but a grand, bloody spectacle, nonetheless. TB Review/Trailer